National youth work accolade for Silx’s team

A youth project in Blyth has received national recognition.

Silx Teen Bar’s senior youth worker Jackie Long and progression worker Sarah Gray travelled to London to see the Children and Young People Now Awards 2018 winners be unveiled in a prestigious ceremony.

Sarah Gray, left, and Jackie Long with the accolade at the awards ceremony.

The voice of Strictly Come Dancing, Alan Dedicoat, and TV Presenter Zoe Salmon revealed the 23 winners and the 10 highly commended entries and Silx was given the high commendation accolade in the youth work category that was presented by the CEO of the National Youth Agency, Leigh Middleton.

It was among 127 organisations from across the UK that were shortlisted as finalists for the awards.

Jackie and Sarah said: “This award is a phenomenal achievement as we were up against some very large national organisations.

“We are thrilled that our tireless hard work and dedication to youth work and the young people of Blyth has been recognised nationally, and to be one of only two organisations in the North East shortlisted makes this even better and really puts Silx and Blyth on the map.

“This award will now take pride of place alongside the regional accolades that we have achieved this year.”