New advice hub is at your service

A new hub has opened in Blyth to help residents with a wide range of concerns.

Citizens Advice Northumberland has created the Blyth Hub in Sextant House in Freehold Street to serve residents across the south east of the county.

The service offers free, confidential and independent advice and information on a number of issues, including money worries, housing, employment issues, legal matters, consumer rights, energy, debt and benefits.

Its new centre, which provides drop-in sessions and appointments, was officially opened by Blyth Valley MP Ronnie Campbell. Previously, the service’s Blyth base had been at the Eric Tolhurst Centre.

For advice and information call 03444 111444, or for specialist debt advice call 01670 339960 or text DEBT to 81400.

For office opening times see www.citizensadvice.org.uk/northumberland