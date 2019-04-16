New Blyth Spartans partnership to help community

The region’s most famous non-league side has netted a new sponsor, which will help youngsters in the area.

Blyth Spartans have partnered with the town’s O2 store at the Keel Row Shopping Centre to become digital strategic partner for the next two years.

Over the partnership, they will work together in the local community to promote football amongst the youth of Blyth, with the club providing 200 Under 16 tickets for every home game.

Chris Tongue, head of sales and operations for O2 Blyth, said: “We are in support of this partnership. For us to be involved in a great community football club is an honour.

“We know how passionate people are about their football in the north east and to be able to give something back to the community and it’s youth is a really great opportunity that we couldn’t turn down.

“We aim to build on the growing success of Blyth, not only as a town, but a community.

“This partnership will add an exciting new dimension, and by supporting the local sporting movement, we’re helping more people develop a sporting habit for life.

“Blyth Spartans have been described as the most famous non-league club in the world and have always flown the flag for Northumberland. We are delighted that we are able to be a part of this and the development of the club.”

A spokesperson for Blyth Spartans said: “Further to this, the partnership will also see both parties continue their excellent work with the Trussell Trust, a nationwide network of food banks.”

He added: “O2 Blyth is a local drop-off point for any food donations and will continue its outstanding support to provide for those in the community who need it.

“Blyth Spartans have a social club where a food bank is collected regularly.”

O2 Blyth store manager Gary Spooner added: “We are a close knit community here and to be able to give something back to the people who need it more than others is very rewarding.

“We want to continue this and take huge leaps to be able to provide more support for the Trussell Trust.”