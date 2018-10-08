New boys net a win at fundraiser

Footballing fundraisers have clubbed together to support a north east good cause.

A total of 16 teams representing some of the region’s best-known businesses competed in the fifth Concept Cup five-a-side competition to raise money for Children North East.

Debutants Cook & Turnbull, a painting and rendering systems business based in Ashington, provided the winning team, beating last year’s champions Northumbrian Water 7-4.

The event, which took place at Goals Gosforth, has generated thousands of pounds for local charities since its launch in 2014.

Stewart Hunter, Concept’s north east sales manager, said: “We are delighted that this event has become a firm fixture for so many busy men and women who are prepared to give up their time to raise much-needed money.

“It’s always a difficult choice because there are so many good causes that we would love to help, but when we met Children North East we were so impressed by the work it does and also shocked at the level of demand for its services in 2018.”

Children North East’s mission is to ensure that every child in our region grows up healthy and happy.

It will receive a donation of nearly £3,000 from the Concept Cup’s entry fees, raffles, auctions and collections.

Jeremy Cripps, chief executive of Children North East, said: “We’re really grateful to Concept for choosing Children North East as the beneficiary of its five-a-side tournament this year. This money will be life changing.”

In previous years Concept has chosen to support The Calvert Trust, Little Steps for Lily, Hadrian School and the North East Autism Society.

As well as Cook & Turnbull, Northumbrian Water and footballers from Concept and Children North East, the other teams taking part came from Mincoffs, NCFE, Unite, Hadrian School, Forfusion, Allay, the Commissioners Quay Inn, Virgin Money, CGL, Coast Consult, Precept and Utilitywise.

Concept Cup organiser Lisa Derrick said: “I’m sure we didn’t think when we first had the idea that this event would go from strength to strength.

“Everybody who works for Concept in Newcastle has a strong connection with the north east and we are all determined to do what we can to help people less fortunate than ourselves.

“We are so grateful to everybody who made this year’s Concept Cup such a success: both the teams who took part as well the many businesses who made donations.”

For more details about the work of Children North East, visit its website www.children-ne.org.uk