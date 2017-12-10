New clinic joy for team

Shuropody Foot Clinic manager Karen Todd and her team are delighted with their new store at Manor Walks in Cramlington, which opened last week.

The previous clinic was at Gosforth Garden Centre and there was also a pop-up clinic in Whitley Bay for a couple of months.

Shuropody provides foot health advice and treatment for a wide range of foot and lower limb related problems, and it also sells a range of comfort footwear.

Karen said: “I was always promised a new store with Shuropody and Cramlington is the place to be, so when I was told it was in Cramlington, this made my day.

“I’m feeling excited and happy to see all our old customers and many new ones.”