New courses for adults across county

Adults across Northumberland are being offered the chance to improve their job prospects or train in a new discipline, thanks to the county council’s Learning and Skills Service.

A series of new courses has been announced in the recently published ‘you live, you learn’ Spring prospectus, which includes details of more than 300 courses in adult learning centres across the county – including the one off Cottingwood Lane in Morpeth.

Christine Woodcock tutors The Photography Club at the Adult Learning Centre in Cottingwood Lane, Morpeth'Picture by Jane Coltman

It includes the following: free short courses in digital skills, English and maths, customer service and retail and getting started in the leisure industry. Free taster workshop courses are also available in social care and education.

In addition, there is a new free four-week introductory course to childcare, useful for those interested in a career working with children in early years or a school-based environment.

To enrol, call 0345 6006400 or to download a copy of the prospectus if it has not been delivered to where you live, go to www.northumberland.gov.uk/adultlearning