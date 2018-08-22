New cycle of classes

An in-demand bike repair class is returning to Ashington.

Now in its fifth year, the class teaches people about maintenance and how to look after their bikes.

Trevor Bell, tutor, has just returned from leading a course in Alnwick.

He said: “I am looking forward to returning to Ashington in September.

“This 12-day course is designed for beginners who attend one day per week. They can then progress naturally onto Level Two, which takes another 20 weeks.

“On successful completion learners gain a City and Guilds qualification.

“We are now taking names for how many courses to run.”

Anyone interested should email michelle.fawcett@northumberland.gov.uk or call 01670 623666.