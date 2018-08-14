New development named by pupils

A pupil from a Northumberland primary school has helped inspire the name of a new housing development.

Barratt Homes North East launched a competition with Pegswood Primary School to name the new development in the village.

The winning entry was Blossom Park.

The children were also asked to give five street names reflecting the nature of the area.

Winning entries for this were Bluebell Rise, Rose Gardens, Poppy Lane, Appletree View and Iris Drive.

Andrew Waterfield, headteacher, said: “The children had great fun coming up with names for Barratt Homes’ new development and we will take great pride in seeing our pupils’ winning names come to life over the year.

“We would like to thank Barratt Homes for letting us be a part of its new development and for giving the children such a brilliant opportunity.”

The pupil who named the development received a £50 Amazon voucher, and £20 vouchers were given to those who won the street naming competition.

Christie Edge, sales manager at Barratt Homes North East said: “We received some brilliant wildlife-themed entries and everyone did an excellent job.

“We’d like to congratulate the winners and thank everyone at the school for their efforts.”

The competition marks the company’s recently renewed partnership with the RSPB.

The children will visit the site and see their street names printed on the signs.