New DVDS look at history of Ashington

Two new DVDs looking at Ashington past have been released.

Bygone Ashington and Ashington Archive Film Collection have been produced by Past Times Media, looking back at various points in the town’s history.

Bygone Ashington – priced at £3.99 and running 32-minutes – looks at how the streets have changed over the years, prominent buildings have gone and looks back at the coal mining heritage.

Ashington Archive Film Collection – priced at £5.99 – spends an hour looking at Ashington, Newbiggin, Lynemouth, Ellington and North Seaton.

It goes back to 1960 for an interview the Charlton brothers and their family as they fish on the River Wansbeck.

There is also footage of the Ashington Group of Pitmen Painters from 1977; an underground fire at Lynemouth Colliery in 1966; trips to Ellington and Ashington collieries; Newbiggin Lifeboat Day in 1959; the Queen’s Silver Jubilee in 1977; and more.

The DVDs are available from Als on Station Road, Ashington, or online at http://shop.pasttimesmedia.co.uk/

They are free to any schools, who can visit the website www.pastimesmedia.co.uk for more.