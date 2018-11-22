New exhibition is one of many things on offer

Visitors to Newbiggin Community Activity Centre will be able to enjoy a splendid quilting exhibition.

The event, which features traditional crafts, will be open from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, November 24, and from 2pm to 4pm on November 25 and 27-30.

It is just one of many activities planned by Mary and Bob Dodds, who have invested a great deal to turn the former St Mark’s Church, which has stood empty for years, into a resource for the whole community.

Along with committee member Ralph Miller Peel, the couple have organised at least three exhibitions from the Newbiggin by the Sea Genealogy Project for 2019.

Mary is also transforming many of the scarves knitted and donated for the Robinson Ripple into blankets for homeless people. The ripple saw dozens of people contribute to a vast scarf that was spread along the promenade from the Coastguard Station to the Maritime Centre.

The Newbiggin Community Activity Centre also has Newbiggin’s most historic artefacts, the Fishing and Mining Memorial Boards, on display, along with Tim Martin’s record of Newbiggin’s lifeboats and Dr John Campbell Reid’s memorial window.