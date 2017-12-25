New free courses for adults

Northumberland College has put together a programme of short courses and workshops aimed at helping people to develop skills for work or thinking of a career change.

From January, it is offering 26 courses – free to all adults, regardless of age, financial circumstances or prior qualifications.

They include Level 2 options, which are equivalent to four or five GCSEs at grades A to C.

Working with Children and Young People, Safe Handling of Medication, Food Safety, 3D CAD Modelling and Sports Coaching are among the courses available.

Marcus Clinton, principal and CEO of Northumberland College, said: “Northumberland College has acknowledged skills shortages and is proud to be able to offer a whole host of free courses to support those who may be struggling to access training in order to change career path.

“These courses really could help someone to get their first steps within a fantastic, life-changing career.”

The college also offers some free employability courses for those receiving Jobseeker’s Allowance, Employment Support Allowance or inactive benefits to help people into work.

These specific courses run at various days and times throughout the year.

For more information about the programme, visit www.northumberland.ac.uk/freecourses