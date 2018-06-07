New homes built on former Blyth school site

Work has been completed on a housing scheme in Blyth.

Ascent Homes has spent the last nine months constructing the homes on the site of the former Newsham First School, to the south west of Blyth.

The development, using brick and render to blend into nearby housing, comprises 14 two-bedroom/four-person bungalows for affordable rent, and has been designed specifically with the over 55s in mind.

Each property has its own allocated parking space, with a further three visitor spaces being created.

Duncan Bowman, development director for Ascent Homes, said: “Whenever we develop new housing, we like to consult with the local community to ensure we are building the kind of housing that is needed.

“With this site, we knew there was a need to cater for the ageing population, with more affordable homes and bungalows particularly in high demand.

“Not only have we brought a derelict, brownfield site back into use, but our team has built a development which reflects the diverse needs of tenants across the county.

“The standard of design is excellent and has been carefully considered.

“For anyone who is wheelchair bound, I think renting a new home here could be life-changing.”

All properties at Newsham will be operated by, and available for rental, from Arch Homes.

Prospective tenants will be taken from Northumberland County Council’s Homefinder list and will be allocated on a priority basis.