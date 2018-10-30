New location for furniture store

A community furniture transport company hopes to pick up more trade after opening a new retail outlet.

CT Furniture, which is part of the charity Community Transport, hosted a grand opening for its new base in Albion Road Retail Park in Blyth.

The store sells pre-owned household furniture to residents in Blyth and surrounding areas.

Full or part house clearances are offered, alongside free collection of good quality household furniture and electricals.

Business and retail manager Paul Dodd said: “This helps the environment by reusing items that may go for disposal and end up in landfill.

“In the last year our other CT Furniture stores collected 498 tonnes of unwanted furniture and electrical items from households and businesses.”

Paul added: “CT Furniture Blyth will provide employment opportunities, as well as create volunteering and work placement roles for unemployed people to help them gain new skills and develop confidence to help them get back into work.

“We are working closely with Jobcentre Plus, local training providers and other organisations in the Northumberland area to fill the roles we have available.”

CT Furniture Blyth will soon be joined by CT Passenger Services, which offers wheelchair accessible minibuses to transport those with mobility or other health problems to services they need to access in the area.

To arrange a free furniture collection, call 0800 917 4397.