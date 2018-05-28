New manager appointed at Ascent Homes

A Northumberland-based housebuilder has appointed a new senior land manager.

Ascent Homes has taken on Paul Barrow, who has 20 years of experience in housebuilding, to identify, source and contract new residential development opportunities.

Paul said: “Ascent Homes is extremely busy, developing high quality homes in striking locations throughout Northumberland. We are currently looking at a raft of new sites up and down the county as we seek to deliver a variety of much-needed new homes for local people.

“My last role, working for a leading social landlord, involved growing its portfolio by 400-500 units per annum so this has equipped me with useful experience, which has allowed me to hit the ground running at Ascent Homes.”

Neil Turnbull, head of land and development, added: “We are delighted to welcome Paul to the team.

“He has considerable experience in property negotiation, viability assessments and contract negotiations so we could not have asked for a better candidate whose experience is an exact match for our needs.

“He will be an asset to our development team.

“Thanks to a growing number of new projects, Ascent Homes continues to recruit and retain high calibre staff and we expect to make further appointments over the coming year.”