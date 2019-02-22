New market launches to encourage people to shop local

A shopping centre has launched a new monthly market to increase the offering to shoppers and help local traders.

Manor Walks Cramlington launched the monthly food and crafts market this month to encourage people to buy local.

More than 25 traders took part in the first Makers and Bakers Market, with stalls set up inside and out.

The event, held in partnership with events2gogo, showcased local produce, artisan gifts, handmade jewellery and crafts from a range of independent traders from the north east.

Bruno Coppola, general manager at Manor Walks Shopping and Leisure, said: “We are delighted to be launching our new Makers and Bakers Market event to offer our customers something different every month whilst complimenting the current retail mix in the centre.

“In the current climate it is important to encourage people to support their local traders and businesses. By shopping locally you are not only keeping money within your local economy, but you are also investing in your local community.”

Manor Walks will be holding its Makers and Bakers Market on the second Saturday of every month, between 9am and 5pm.

The dates for this year are March 9, April 13, May 11, June 8, July 13, August 10, September 14, October 12, November 9 and December 14.

For details follow @ManorWalks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or see www.manorwalks.co.uk