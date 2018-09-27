New owner at post office and store

An experienced local operator has taken on the post office at Hawthorn Road in Ashington.

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co recently completed on the freehold sale of the store, which is also a newsagent, to Amarjit Singh.

It is located in the Colliery Rows, a group of former mining cottages situated in a busy area of the town, and offers tobacco, confectionery, newspapers and magazines and soft drinks.

The store was owned by the same family for two generations – during which time the property underwent a full modern refit, providing more space for retail trade – and it also introduced Post Office services.

The previous owner took the decision to sell the business to pursue retirement.

Mr Singh is an experienced local convenience store operator who was keen to invest in the business and increase sales to the retail side of the store, including extending the range of grocery products.

He said: “My thanks go to Christie & Co for its support during the buying process and expert knowledge that made the deal smooth.

“We are looking forward to settling in and getting to know our customers.”

Andrew Birnie, director at Christie & Co, handled the sale.

He said: “We had two interested parties looking to purchase the post office at Hawthorn Road, which highlights that whilst high street retail is continuing to face issues and has fierce competition from online shopping, neighbourhood convenience stores and post offices are still thriving.”