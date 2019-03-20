New owner takes over Spar store

A new owner has taken over the Spar convenience store in Seghill.

The shop was sold by the previous owner through Christie & Co to experienced businessman Hemang Shah.

The convenience store and post office had been listed as a prime trading position with no immediate nearby competition, “benefitting from strong local custom and passing trade”.

Fitted to a high standard, the store offers a wide range of groceries, fresh food, beers, wines, spirits, cigarettes, newspapers and magazines, as well as Lottery, Paypoint and post office services.

Additionally, there is a one-bedroom flat and a two-bedroom flat situated above the store.

Previous owner Mr Maddison had owned three Spar convenience stores, and decided to sell two.

He said: “I have used the services of Christie & Co both at corporate level and also within my own business for over 20 years with huge success and have built an excellent working relationship with Andrew Birnie.

“I can honestly say that Andy and his team have given me excellent service and advice over the years, which is both professional and accurate and has enabled me to maximise and achieve my company’s potential.”

Mr Shah said: “We are pleased with the business we purchased and have ideas to grow the store by adding new lines and features.

“We thank Mr Maddison for helping with the handover and look forward to the future.”

Andrew Birnie, director at Christie & Co, who handled the sale, said: “Operated primarily by staff, Spar Seghill is an excellent business with strong turnover and the benefit of commissions from the local post office.

“Spar Seghill received several offers at the time of marketing and we continue to see strong demand for similar businesses.”