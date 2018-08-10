New partnership to help Port of Blyth customers

Port officials have landed a new deal to improve services for customers.

The Port of Blyth has struck a partnership with international heavy lift and transport specialist Mammoet to provide a superior heavy lift service.

The Port’s South Harbour terminal will now permanently house a 600-tonne Mammoet LR1600 crawler crane.

Officials at the port have made significant investments in heavy lift solutions, but the addition of the Mammoet crane will increase the heavy lift capability readily available on site from 120 tonnes to 600 tonnes.

They are hoping the move will guarantee port customers and partners increased capacity, flexibility and efficiency in relation to their heavy lift requirements whilst also offering significant cost savings.

Alan Todd, port director, said: “Having worked successfully with Mammoet on a number of high profile projects over several years, this agreement is the logical next step in our partnership.

“Our customers will now benefit from a highly flexible and cost effective, on site, heavy lift solution whilst also being able to tap into the market leading expertise provided by Mammoet.”

Matthew Gent, managing director at Mammoet UK, said: “We are proud to extend our partnership with Port of Blyth on a more permanent basis.

“We understand that the port plays a vital role as the region’s international gateway and we look forward to working together with the port and its customers to deliver not only capacity, but maximum efficiencies.”

Port of Blyth is one of the UK’s leading Trust Ports based in an area known for subsea and offshore engineering innovation and ideally located for offshore shore energy projects in the North Sea.