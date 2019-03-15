New play area at Westfield Park

Children are enjoying the range of facilities at the new play area that has opened at Westfield Park, Beaconhill.

It cost in excess of £40,000 and was funded by Cramlington Town Council – as well as external grants sourced by the local authority.

Coun Barry Flux said: “This is a great facility for the residents of Beaconhill and I’m delighted with the range of play equipment that is now available to local residents.”

The sentiments were echoed by fellow local councillor Pat Heard who said: “It’s lovely to see young families playing together and enjoying being outside in the fresh air, being active and having fun.”

The play equipment was sourced through Kompan, whose area manager Paul Taylor stated: “I’m delighted that we have been able to offer continued support to Cramlington Town Council and provide this state-of-the-art play equipment.”

The local authority has the responsibility for the routine inspection and maintenance of more than a dozen play areas, including the ones at Alexandra Way, Clifton Road, East Hartford, Horton Park, Mainstone Close, Mortimer Chase, Nelson Village and Weldon Road.