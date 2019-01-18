New services for 30th anniversary

An independent family-run business in Blyth has launched reduced funeral costs services to mark its 30th anniversary.

Brothers Kevin and Trevor Shields started serving the community of the North East in 1977 when they set up their family business.

Twelve years later, they decided to move into providing funeral services so residents could continue to receive caring and professional services from people they knew and so K & T Shields Funeral Directors was established in 1989.

In 2007, Trevor’s son Grant became full-time within the business, solely dedicated to the pre-paid funeral plan side that has grown considerably due to many people pre-planning to relieve their families of stress and financial burden when the time comes.

The 30th anniversary traditional cremation and 30th anniversary traditional burial are available for £1,500 and £1,570 respectively – this incorporates all funeral director fees and disbursements. The 30th anniversary simple cremation is available for £1,210.

Trevor said: “At the dawn of our 30th anniversary, it is appropriate to thank all clients past and present for all their support. We have always been here to provide support and guidance to the bereaved in our area, encompassing the North East from Durham to the north of Northumberland.

“As an independent business, we are able to help our customers and support the community and in the light of our anniversary, we have decided to give something back through reduced funeral costs.”

For more about the services, call 01670 540004, email admin@ktshields.co.uk or visit the website – ktshields.co.uk