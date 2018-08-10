New Silx campaign on energy drinks

Young people at Silx Teen Bar in Blyth have produced a leaflet urging their peers to take caution with energy drinks.

A group has been working with NHS participation worker Emma Shields to put together a campaign.

With support from SureStart and Northumberland Early Help, Silx was given funding from Drager and Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service to create the leaflets, which have now been distributed to various locations in the area.

Following meetings and workshops, a launch event took place at West Hartford Community Fire Station.

Jackie Long, senior youth worker at Silx Teen Bar, said: “The young people involved named the campaign #NoBrainer after reading a story about a young man in America who suffered a brain haemorrhage and lost part of his skull after drinking energy drinks.

“They have worked really well to create a leaflet highlighting the key issues and hopefully those who read it will stop and think about dangers of these drinks.”