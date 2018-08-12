New staff give care firm a helping hand

A homecare organisation in Northumberland has expanded its senior management team to help run its specialist care services.

Helping Hands Community Care, which supports more than 150 people across Northumberland, has appointed Sharon King as the new head of specialist care services, alongside Sandra Vitty, who has been appointed branch manager.

The pair will oversee the care of people with a range of complex needs, including learning difficulties, post-traumatic brain injuries, challenging behaviour, autism, mental health issues and supported living.

They will both work out of the Cramlington branch office.

Both Sandra, who is from Dunston in Gateshead, and Sharon, from Sunderland, have strong backgrounds within the healthcare sector, with 30 years of experience between them.