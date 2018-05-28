New tools to help dementia care

The team at a Northumberland home care company was fully in tune with a Dementia Action Week campaign.

Home Instead Senior Care held a Songs To Remember event at Morpeth Town Hall last Wednesday, where care-givers and carers joined together to sing some of their favourite songs.

Owner of Blyth-based Home Instead South East Northumberland Guy Kirk is aiming to train 282 local community members to become dementia friends as part of the campaign.

He said: “As part of Dementia Awareness Week, we are trying to raise awareness of dementia, as well as show that music is such a powerful tool in helping those living with the disease to enjoy their lives as much as possible.

“We’ve all experienced the feeling of being transported back to a place or time from our past through a piece of music or song, but for people who have dementia and their loved ones, that experience can be particularly magical.”

The International Longevity Centre has created a commission on dementia and music.

The campaign is encouraging more to be done to promote the power of music to improve the lives of those with dementia.

And as part of this, Home Instead is supporting Songs to Remember.

It is the only home care company to offer dementia training that is City & Guilds accredited.

For more information, call 01670 338542 or visit www.homeinstead.co.uk/southeastnorthumberland