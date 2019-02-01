Newbiggin family holding charity night to thank hospice

A woman with terminal cancer is holding a Valentine’s themed fundraising event to thank those supporting her.

Lorraine Siddell, from Newbiggin, has been cared for by St Oswald’s Hospice since last August after being diagnosed with cancer.

After feeling “rock bottom” after her diagnosis, she and her family now want to thank the charity that has helped her to remain positive.

Tickets are now being sold for the Valentine’s themed charity night on Saturday, February 16, from 7pm to midnight, at Bankhouse Social Club in Newbiggin.

Proceeds will be split between St Oswald’s Hospice and the National Association for Bikers with a Disability.

Lorraine said: “At the charity night people can expect a disco, buffet, bingo and games. It will be a night of fun for all the family.

“Although I’ve been involved with the organising of the event, it has really been my three sons who have done most of the hard work.”

She added: “Both charities are close to my heart and this is my way of saying thank you to St Oswald’s.

“I have been using its Focus On Living day service so that all the family get some time out, and just before Christmas I stayed in its adult inpatient unit for three weeks for pain and symptom management.

“I was really exhausted and rock bottom after having lots of chemotherapy and St Oswald’s helped me to get back on track.”

Tickets for the event are £5 for adults and £2.50 for children, and are available on 07969 288499.