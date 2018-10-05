‘No expense to be spared’ after £2million transformation plans for Sea Hotel in South Shields are approved

Plans to revamp a landmark seaside hotel in South Tyneside have been given the go-head in a near £2million project.

The seafront Sea Hotel, in South Shields, which was recently bought in a £1million deal by High Street Hospitality (HSH), will now see alterations to its restaurant and bar.

New re-branding signage to the exterior and an outside seating section, as well as a dedicated wedding venue inside, also formed part of the proposal which has now been approved by planners at South Tyneside Council.

The development application was submitted by Newcastle-based All Saints Living.

Last month HSH, which is part of the Newcastle based High Street Group of companies, revealed plans to invest a further £750,000 in improvements.

Managing director, Phill Brumwell, said there will be “no expense spared” in creating an attractive, versatile facility.

The hotel, built in the 1930s, will retain its Best Western brand for now, but will be part of High Street Hospitality’s Hotel 52 chain and will have a Loca Latin American bar and kitchen, live music and dance classes, a vintage sports bar, a fish and chip takeaway and a coffee outlet.

Mr Brumwell, said: “We are delighted that the council has approved our ambitious plans to refurbish the Sea Hotel in South Shields.

“We plan to invest around £750,000 improving the rooms, reception areas, restaurant and the wedding and function areas, to create an attractive, versatile facility.

“The work has already begun and we plan to open our Loca Latin American restaurant and Bar 52 sports bar before Christmas, with room refurbishments being completed early in 2019.”

He added: “We are delighted to add such a well known, iconic hotel to our fast growing chain.

“The Sea Hotel is prominently situated on the sea front, just 100 yards from the beach and right opposite South Marine Park.”

The plans were approved subject to conditions, which included that all works must be commenced no later than three years.