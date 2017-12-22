NOROVIRUS: One hour visitor window for many hospital wards on Saturday

Visitor restrictions as a result of norovirus will be lifted for a limited time tomorrow on unaffected wards at Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust hospitals in south east Northumberland.

Over the last few days, full visitor restrictions have been in place – except in cases of relatives visiting patients receiving end-of-life care.

Tomorrow (Saturday), restrictions will be partially lifted and visiting will be permitted on many wards between 2pm and 3pm.

Unaffected wards are subject to change and on affected wards, full restrictions will remain in place at all times.

At present, the following are closed and will not be open to visitors tomorrow.

Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital, near Cramlington: wards 3, 4, 10 and ITU (critical care); Wansbeck General Hospital: wards 5 and 9.

In areas where visiting is open, please remain vigilant. Wash your hands thoroughly (soap and water – not alcohol gel).

Please do not visit if you have symptoms of norovirus or any respiratory symptoms/flu symptoms.

For the latest information tomorrow, go to www.northumbria.nhs.uk