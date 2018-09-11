North East engineering exhibition hailed a success

An enginnering exhibition targeted at inspiring future generations of engineers has been hailed a huge success having welcomed more than 34,000 visitors.

The Great North Engineering Experience (GNEE) offered people the chance to discover how engineers transform the world.

The exhibition, based at the Mining Institute in Newcastle, was organised by the Institution of Civil Engineers in the North East, alongside mechanical and electrical engineering institutions.

It featured 12 of the region’s ‘invisible superheroes’ – people who work behind the scenes in the engineering industry.

It offered hands-on activities for children, a series of family-friendly lectures, displays, and a chance to find out about engineering careers.

ICE North East director, Penny Marshall, said: “We are delighted with how successful it has been, and the volume of people we have had through the doors is testament to the amount of work that has gone on behind the scenes by our volunteers.”

“We have received excellent feedback from our visitors, and it has been an excellent way of engaging with the younger generations to help inspire them to become the future engineers.”