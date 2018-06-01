Northumberland chippy batters the rest to be ranked fourth best in the UK

A popular chippy has been rated among the very best in the country.

The Harbour View, in Seaton Sluice, has been placed fourth in the UK by reviewers on TripAdvisor.

To mark National Fish & Chip Day, the website put together its list of the top 10 fish and chip restaurants in the UK according to global travellers with a minimum of 20 reviews.

And thanks to average ratings, calculated from reviews and ratings, The Harbour View was ranked among the best – being pipped to the top spot by two London restaurants and one in Teignmouth, Devon.

It came ahead of restaurants in other seaside resorts including Whitby, Plymouth and Blackpool.

Diners to The Harbour View were full of praise for the quality of the food served.

One said: “Cracking bit of fish. Very big and very tasty. They say it’s grim up north. Well not here it isn’t. I would come back tomorrow if it wasn’t 400 miles from home.”

Waseem Mir, manager, was delighted with the recognition, thanking those who had left a review and his staff.

He said: “It’s a real honour to be rated fourth in the country by Trip Advisor.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has taken the time to leave a review and I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank my staff for their excellent customer service skills, their attention to detail and of course their preparation and cooking of the food we serve both in the takeaway and restaurant.”

The award-winning establishment – which has both a restaurant and take away – is a popular venue on the Northumberland coast, with queues regularly being seen during busy periods, especially on Good Friday.

It is open every day apart from Sundays.