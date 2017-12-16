Northumberland is open for business, says council

Large companies that provide employment for the county’s residents play a crucial role in Northumberland.

The large business category at the 2018 Northumberland Business Awards is once again being sponsored by Northumberland County Council.

One of the county council’s corporate aims is to encourage more and better jobs in Northumberland.

Businesses are an essential part of our economy and an incredibly important driver for growth. The council prides itself on the diverse range of businesses based here – from thriving start-ups to major international companies.

Council leader Peter Jackson said: “We want to be recognised as a county that is open for business and are committed to doing everything in our power to create the right conditions for economic growth

“Key to this is securing the resilience and expansion of our existing companies and working with the larger international brands to maximise the success of their operations based within the county.

“We want to support and recognise the impact our major employers have and are delighted to be sponsoring this award to highlight the huge contribution they are making in Northumberland.”

To enter, complete the form in the paper, describing why you think the nominated company should win, in no more than 400 words. You may include supporting evidence.

Send the form to Nominations, North East Press, 2nd Floor, Alexander House, 1 Mandarin Road, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland DH4 5RA or email lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk

Entries must be received by 5pm on Monday, January 29, 2018. The winners will be announced at a black-tie gala dinner at Linden Hall on Thursday, February 15.

The awards are sponsored by Northumberland College, Northumbrian Water, Northumberland County Council and Macdonald Hotels, owner of Linden Hall, and we thank them for their support. They are organised by Northeast Press, publishers of the Northumberland Gazette, Morpeth Herald and News Post Leader, and Tweeddale Press, publisher of the Berwick Advertiser.