Northumberland weather warning downgraded - is the worst over?

The weather warning for the next two days has been downgraded to yellow 'be aware' for the whole of Northumberland.

The county may be over the worst, but it's not out of the woods yet, with the clear-up operation around the county's roads very much ongoing.

An amber 'be prepared' warning was in place until 10am today (Friday) but the Met Office has reduced it to yellow until 11.55pm tomorrow (Saturday).

Snow showers are expected to continue over parts of northern Britain, bringing further accumulations of snow and a risk of icy stretches. Further delays to travel and public transport could occur, whilst some rural communities could become or remain cut off. Further impacts to power supplies/mobile phone coverage are also possible.

The chief forecaster says: 'Frequent snow showers are likely to continue feeding in from the North Sea on a very cold easterly wind. Due to the nature of showers, some places are expected to receive an additional 5-10cm of snow per day, whereas other places nearby may only receive small amounts.

'Brisk winds will lead to some drifting of snow, as well as a severe wind chill, although these are expected to begin to ease through Friday. This is an update to expand the yellow warning area.'