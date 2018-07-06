Northumbria Healthcare ranked as 12th best health trust in the country

Patients have rated care at Northumberland hospitals as among the best in the country, according to a national survey.

Results from the Care Quality Commission’s 2017 national inpatient survey show that patients at Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust have a high quality experience while staying in hospital.

As a result, it ranked Northumbria Healthcare 12th out of 148 trusts in the country, with the majority of trusts ranked higher being highly specialised.

It covers all the main areas involved when a patient stays overnight in hospital and asks how they feel about a range of aspects of care.

Annie Laverty, chief experience officer at Northumbria Healthcare, said: “We’re delighted to receive such exceptional feedback from our patients about the care we provide in our hospitals across Northumberland and North Tyneside.

“It means so much to us that we have maintained our position from 2016 – our best results to date – at a time where there are no many pressures facing the NHS and our services are busier than ever.

“Credit must go to our dedicated frontline teams who provide the best care to our patients every day of the year, going out of their way on countless occasions to really make a difference to our patients.

“While these results are welcomed, we know that we must continue to push the boundaries in all that we do to ensure that all our patients have the best possible experience in our care.”

The adult inpatient survey is part of a wider programme of NHS surveys, measuring patients’ experiences in all settings.

Northumbria Healthcare also gathers feedback from thousands of patients every year as part of its own patient experience programme, which is widely seen as one of the most comprehensive in the NHS.

It is this work that has led to the trust setting up the Patient Experience Collaborative to share learning and expertise with 11 trusts across the country.

The 2017 inpatient survey is based on the views of more than 72,000 people across the country who received care in hospital during July 2017.