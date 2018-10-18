Nothing new in these policies

Imitation is meant to be the sincerest form of flattery, but the way the Tories are behaving is just ridiculous.

Theresa May and her Cabinet unveiled eight promises at their recent party conference, from hitting tax dodgers to boosting cancer treatments – all of which had previously been adopted by Labour.

This government is desperate to recover from the Brexit shambles, chaos on the railways and the benefits blitz on the poor, but voters across the country will not be fooled.

The eight copycat pledges were:

• Lifting the cap on council borrowing for new homes – Labour policy at the last election. The Tories capped council borrowing for new homes when they localised housing finance in 2012. It has taken them six years to promise to undo it.

• A new strategy for cancer treatments to help 2.5 million people – a feature of Labour’s 2017 election manifesto.

• An independent review of the UK’s corporate auditing and accounting regime to hold fat cats to account – Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell proposed it earlier in the year.

• A new tax on UK properties bought by the super-rich – a carbon copy of the ‘oligarch levy’ demanded by Labour last May.

• A bid for the UK and Ireland to host the World Cup in 2030, which Deputy Labour Leader Tom Watson demanded in July.

• A public health approach to tackling violent crime, allowing the police to work with schools, hospitals and local authorities, which Labour has been arguing for since April.

• More flexibility in the rules to finance much-needed apprenticeships – included in Labour’s 2017 manifesto.

• A law to make sure restaurant and café staff keep 100 per cent of their tips – a long-overdue pledge from Labour.

I suppose we should be flattered that the PM and her cronies want to steal from us. To copy Labour in this way shows they are running scared.