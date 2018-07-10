Should we get a bank holiday if England win the World Cup?

A petition calling for a bank holiday if England win the World Cup has taken the internet by storm.

The online petition has gained more than 100,000 signatures in a matter of days. When petitions reach this point, they will usually be considered for debate by Parliament.

England's semi-final clash with Croatia will take place tomorrow at 7pm, with France v Belgium kicking off tonight.

The losing teams of both matches will compete for third and fourth place on Saturday, with the final set for 4pm on Sunday.

Created by Liam Betson, the petition said: "If England win the World Cup, the Monday should be made a bank holiday for 2018.

"We need this for all those supporting England as the next day will not be pleasant for all fans."

Do you back it?

You can view the petition in full here.