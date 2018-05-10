Offshore energy hub is steering in the right direction

A premier deep-water offshore energy hub has assembled key players to form a steering group to drive forward investment and jobs.

Energy Central, based at the Port of Blyth, provides nearly 200 hectares of development land and is the location of the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult.

More than £30m has been invested to help Energy Central offer the right operational environment for companies working within the offshore energy and subsea sectors.

As a result several key partners have come together to help promote and maximise opportunities for partnership working on the established subsea hub.

The group consists of Martin Lawlor, Port of Blyth; Tony Quinn, ORE Catapult; Paul Johnson, Northumberland County Council; and Richard Wearmouth and Ken Dunbar, of Arch.

Coun Wearmouth, chairman of Arch, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to share partnership working and showcase Energy Central to the market.

“The sites in Northumberland are ideal for offshore and energy sector businesses looking to locate and grow in an area that offers benefits, including an experienced and ready-made skills base, Enterprise Zone status and investment to add a new deep-water quay.”

Port of Blyth chief executive Martin Lawlor said: “Bringing this group together will enable all partners to input into one of the most important offshore energy related opportunities on the UK’s east coast.”

“We very much look forward to working with those partners and to a bright future for the initiative.”

Energy Central has established itself as a key cluster following significant investment from leading players into the Port of Blyth such as Global Marine, DeepOcean and Royal IHC.

Additional inward investments, such as EDF Energy Renewables’ Blyth Offshore Demonstrator Wind Farm and Statnett’s North Sea Link, also provide a compelling case for opportunities available in Blyth.

Energy Central consists of four strategic sites with Enterprise Zone status, offering financial incentives to support investment – Northumberland Energy Park, Bates Terminal and Wimbourne Quays, Dun Cow Quay and Commissioners Quay – and established sites South Harbour and Battleship Wharf.

For more information about Energy Central, visit www.energycentraluk.co.uk email info@energycentraluk.co.uk or call 01670 528400.