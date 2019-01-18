On road to success with qualifications

A senior director is practising what she preaches while the company is driving forward the future of young apprentices.

Caroline Moody, managing director of Moody Logistics, has passed her HGV qualification.

At the same time, the transport and warehousing business has welcomed driver apprentice Alex Skelton to the team and is also investing in the career progression of Matthew Davis.

Matthew, who has worked as a semi-skilled labourer at Moody’s sister company Heathline Commercials for more than a year, will now study towards his HGV mechanic apprenticeship.

It is part of the company’s investment in apprentices that has seen Dean Dodd and Steven Hansen complete their apprenticeships as HGV drivers and remain in full-time employment with the company as Class 1 and Class 2 drivers.

Caroline said: “Our group of companies is committed to the career progression of youngsters and presenting people with the opportunity to earn a skilled job for life.

“We have continued to invest in creating unique apprentices.

“Dean and Steven are perfect examples of this, and I am hoping this positivity will continue with our current cohort of apprentices.”

She added: “The industries which we operate in are largely male-dominated, or at least that is the perception of most people, so I was keen to lead by example. I had been thinking about taking the test for some time and am proud to have passed the HGV driving test.”

She added: “One day you may see me out on the roads in one of our vehicles.”