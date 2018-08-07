On the ball with new Ashington housing development

A housing development named after Ashington’s most famous brothers has been launched.

Councillors Marjorie Chambers, Lynne Grimshaw and Bob Walkinshaw were on hand to perform the honours at Gleeson’s Charlton Chase site, named after footballers Jack and Bobby Charlton.

They were joined by Gleeson’s regional director Adrian Field and sales manager Sarah Lock.

The 51-home development includes two, three and four-bedroom properties.

Sarah said: “All our homes include a driveway and front and rear gardens and we also offer a range of schemes to assist first-time buyers, such as the government-backed Help to Buy scheme.

“Charlton Chase is perfect for buyers looking to live close to shops, schools and public transport links.”

Coun Grimshaw said: “I am delighted to see the construction of new homes in Ashington.

“I know Gleeson works closely with the local authority to ensure homes are priced to suit local people and help those who are renting to get onto the property ladder whilst working with the local community throughout the build process.”

Adrian said: “Gleeson is dedicated to making a difference in the community. We provide job opportunities for local people and subcontractors, offer apprenticeship schemes and provide sponsorship for local junior sports teams.”

Gleeson’s Sales Office is open Thursday to Monday, 10am to 5pm.

For further information on the development or the Community Matters Programme visit www.gleeson-homes.co.uk