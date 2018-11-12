Onesies business celebrates tenth anniversary

A company that has seen national TV success has been celebrating a milestone.

Ashington-based The All-in-One Company has changed the way onesies are viewed, turning them from babies and toddlers’ clothing to adults.

Now, as it marks its tenth anniversary, it has customers from more than 200 countries through its innovative website.

Onesie wearers include celebrities Peter Andre and Holly Willoughby, Olympians Tom Daley, Jade Jones and Laura Kenny, participants in The X Factor, Big Brother and Dancing on Ice, the casts of Hollyoaks and TOWIE, and pop stars, such as Steps and Union J.

Founder Kate Dawson and her staff have teamed up with the National Autistic Society to help children who are sensitive to materials and fastenings to design their own onesies.

And the company has started an apprenticeship programme with Northumberland College.

Kate said: “It all began because I needed to keep my daughter warm at night and I couldn’t buy sleepsuits on the high street for children over 18 months old.

“They all had a hood and feet attached, which I didn’t want, so I came up with the idea of creating custom-made onesies where you could create something which exactly suited your needs.”

The business was launched with a pioneering website, which allowed customers to build their own bespoke onesie in stages, selecting the size, material, colour, pattern, pockets and accessories.

Kate said: “There was some scepticism at first, but also a lot of backing from people who understood what we were trying to do. We didn’t set out to manufacture specifically for adults, but there was obviously a latent market there.”

Support for the venture came initially from Go Wansbeck and currently via Scaleup North East, which works with businesses who can demonstrate the ambition and potential to grow even further.

Scaleup North East partner Craig Huntingdon said: “By combining digital technology with traditional manufacturing skills to create a unique product, which is handmade in the UK and delivered to more than 200 countries worldwide, the business has some very exciting times ahead.

“I look forward to seeing it scale and have every confidence it will do so successfully.”

Kate added: “Turning ten is a major milestone and through the support of both customers and staff alike we are still here to tell the tale.

“We are looking forward to a bright future working with Craig and his team as we scale up our worldwide sales and our technology.

“Our customers love our products and we have messages and reviews sent to us each day from all over the world. These mean so much to us.

“People love that their onesie can be made to measure, they love the quality of the workmanship and the fabrics that we hand pick and, above all, the fact that they can create their own unique onesie that will last a lifetime.”