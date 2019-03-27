Online mini-series also includes bait

An arts initiative in south east Northumberland has also been featured this month in the National Lottery’s Untold Stories: Northumberland online mini-series.

The first of the four short-form documentary-style episodes, all presented by Sky Sports presenter Pete Graves, was about the Blyth Tall Ship project.

The others included a look at Museums Northumberland’s bait. The mission for the 10-year programme of activities and events, which started in 2013, is to create a long-term increase in levels of arts engagement.

A small staff team based at Woodhorn help people to shape the programme – brokering and connecting people to artists, arts networks and supporting people to develop their creative skills.

Their aims for the project also include having a positive impact on participants’ well-being and building skills and confidence so those involved continue with the arts once the programme has finished.

bait is part of the Creative People and Places programme, initiated and funded by Arts Council England through the National Lottery. It also receives funding from the county council and two charitable trusts.

The activity featured in the online episode is a partnership with the Bridge employability project to provide creative workshops.

Some of the participants said the sessions have made a big difference in helping them to get out of the house and interact with other people, and feel part of society.

From the Ashes involves an intergenerational group working with Curious Monkey Theatre Company to develop and perform a three-part radio drama, which will air on Koast Radio in May.

Rachel Adam, Museums Northumberland’s bait project director, said: “We were delighted to be featured in the online mini-series and it was great that people in the episode were talking proudly about the transformation the workshops have had on their life.”

“We have very strong evidence of the positive impact the project is having on individuals, as well as communities in south east Northumberland.”

For more information about bait, call 01670 624475 or go to www.baittime.to

All of the episodes can be seen via the Lottery Good Causes Facebook page – www.facebook.com/LotteryGoodCauses