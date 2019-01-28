Openreach helping Northumberland to stay connected

Openreach is stocking up on thousands of snow shoes, salt and screenwash to make sure millions of people stay connected in the event of severe weather this winter.

Lessons learned from dealing with extreme weather over the last few winters has seen the telephone and broadband network invest in record amounts of stock to keep its engineers on the road.

Openreach’s director of operations in the North East, Paul McGinlay, said: “We’ve been working to minimise the potential for disruption as we head into the season that brought us heavy snowfall followed by the Beast from the East last year.

“We’ve been stocking up on essentials so that the UK’s largest team of engineers can keep working, whatever the weather, to maintain our phone and broadband network and continue our programme to roll-out fibre broadband across the country.”