Out of this world family activities

Families are being invited to explore the galaxy this half-term.

A range of space-themed activities will take place at Manor Walks Shopping Centre in Cramlington, from May 28 to June 3.

There will be free arts and crafts workshops and face-painting.

Bruno Coppola, general manager, said: “We’re thrilled to be offering so many free family-friendly events during May half-term as we know the school holidays can be an expensive time for parents.”

A Planetarium will be open from May 29 to 31 for children to learn about the galaxy.

And on June 2 and 3, Star Wars costuming group The 99th Garrison will be in the centre from 10am until 3pm. Fans will be able to meet their favourite characters and photo opportunities will be available.

Children are encouraged to dress up as astronauts and experience outer space through virtual reality headsets.

Bruno said: “We hope families will come and spend the day at Manor Walks, taking advantage of all of our fantastic shopping, leisure and dining facilities. It’s a great place to combine activities for the whole family and we hope everyone will enjoy our exciting programme of free events this half-term.”

Latest Star Wars blockbuster Solo: A Star Wars Story can be seen at Manor Walks’ Vue cinema, which is home to the north east’s largest screen.

For more information about Manor Walks’ activities this half-term, visit www.manorwalks.co.uk or follow @ManorWalks on Twitter.