Outstanding service across Northumberland

A service helping people regain their independence and recover in their own homes after an accident or illness has been rated outstanding across the county.

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission gave top marks to all four geographical areas of the Short Term Support Service (STSS), provided by Northumberland County Council and managed in partnership with Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.

The service, which operates in Alnwick, Berwick, south east Northumberland and west Northumberland, not only helps people get safely back to their own homes and loved ones earlier, but also relieves pressure on the hospital system.

Coun Veronica Jones, cabinet member for adult wellbeing and health, said: “I am delighted that our short-term support services in each of the four geographical areas have now all been rated as outstanding by the CQC inspectors.

“This shows that people across the whole of Northumberland are benefiting from top quality services when they need a bit of extra help.

“This service provides support to people in their own homes at a time when they couldn’t manage on their own so I am particularly pleased that people who use the service speak so highly of the staff.”

The Alnwick service was the latest to undergo a review after CQC inspectors had previously inspected the services in Berwick, south east Northumberland and west Northumberland and rated each of them as outstanding.