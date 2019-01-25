Panto stars are a hit with care home

Care home staff have praised the positive impact of a visit from a touring theatre company.

Cramlington House, owned by Craig Healthcare, welcomed the Northeast Producers Travelling Theatre Company over the festive break, with more visits planned this year.

The travelling theatre has been visiting the Cramlington care home for five years, with residents enjoying A Christmas Carol.

And staff were overwhelmed by the positive benefits it had on residents, including improved mood, increased interaction and overall wellbeing.

Kim Stubbs, wellbeing champion at Cramlington House, said: “It was such a great experience for our residents who really enjoyed the performance, which had a comedy element to it that greatly encouraged the residents to interact and be a part of the show. The two cast members were fantastic.”

She added: “Even those residents with reduced attention were fully engrossed throughout the entire performance.

“We can’t thank the Northeast Producers Travelling Theatre Company enough as they really made the pantomime relevant to the residents and also sang carols during the show.

“I think their passion to create enjoyment and happiness was clear when one of the performers had tears in their eyes when the residents joined in to sing Silent Night.”

Cramlington House is looking forward to welcoming more in-house pantomimes, given how responsive residents were to this one as they were happier, more relaxed and involved long after the performance was finished.

Kim added: “We were so pleased with the impact that the performance had on residents and can’t wait to organise more themed performances throughout the year.”