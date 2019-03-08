Parish gets new priests

Two recently-installed priests in Ashington have spoken of their excitement about working in the busy parish of Seaton Hirst.

Fr David Twomey and Fr John Swinhoe were licensed as priest in charge and associate

priest respectively, marking the start of a new beginning for St John’s on Newbiggin Road and St Andrew’s on Hawthorn Road, after both had been without an incumbent for a long time.

David, whose dad Derry was vicar at Bedlington, said: “I’m really looking forward to getting to know everyone and working with Fr John. There’s a real sense of excitement in the parish that they’ve got two full-time clergy again.”

John, who was born in Blyth and served in the parish of Horton for a number of years, added: “There is a lot to achieve here because it’s a very busy parish. There are huge amounts of potential here and we are looking to explore it.”