Park group cleans up

Volunteers are continuing their efforts to make a park look its best.

Members of the Friends of Ridley Park were out in force recently to help clean up the litter and plastic rubbish left in the Blyth facility.

Their aim is to encourage more members of the community to work together to keep areas of the town clean.

The latest clean-up saw four-year-old Patrick and eight-year-old Jackie taking part, with both receiving a certificate from county councillor Eileen Cartie and Blyth Town Council Mayor Adrian Cartie.

It was the second clean-up the pair have been involved in, and organisers are hoping more youngsters will give it a go.

During the clean, volunteers collected a number of bottles and food cartons.