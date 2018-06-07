PARK: Why priority to bowlers?

There is an issue which has been niggling away at me for a good while now about Dr Pit Park in Bedlington and I feel that even though I may receive flack about bringing the subject up, it needs to be cleared up.

The area where the bowling green is in the park is kept locked and very rarely seems to be opened, unless there is a bowling match on. Do the bowlers now own that area?

I’m just wondering because I had always thought that it was a right of way as people like to walk through the park in order to get to the houses on the other side, or on their way towards Bedlington Station.

During the school holiday I tried to walk through the park when the bowlers were there and I couldn’t as the gates remained locked.

There were also some parents there with their children who wanted to use the toilets in the pavilion, but their access was blocked.

There are many people who like to use the park, including dog walkers, however the children’s play area does not allow dogs to be taken inside. This means a long (and not so attractive) route has to be taken around the park in order to get to the other side.

I know that the gates are kept locked to prevent the bowling green from being damaged by people who do not respect that it is a playing surface, but should the rest of the townspeople be denied access through the bowling green area because of a few bad apples?

I am also wondering if the bowlers have a right to keep that area for their sole use as it was donated to the whole town, not to a select few.

Personally, I would like to be able to use the park during daylight hours, as it was intended, and not be forced to walk around it.

Name and address supplied