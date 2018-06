Once again, I found the parking ticket machine at Cramlington Station out of order.

In such a situation, you are then instructed to ring the given telephone number to pay your fee. That is assuming, of course, that you will have your debit or credit card handy to pay.

If, for some reason, you are unable to do this, then you must go to the ticket office and pay there – at Cramlington Station, where there is no ticket office.

You couldn’t make it up.

Ken Pattie

Cramlington