PARKING: Residents let down again

Yet again, I feel that the residents of Wansbeck Road in Ashington and the surrounding areas have been let down by Coun Lynne Grimshaw and Northumberland County Council.

After years of complaining about indiscriminate parking associated with the nearby school, we were told that we would get a year’s free trial of resident parking permits.

It was to be two permits per household.

However, I believe this has set the scheme up to fail straightaway as the proposed scheme a few years ago offered three permits, one of which was for visitors’ parking.

In order to facilitate this scheme, residents would be required to complete an application form.

It was anticipated that the permit scheme would then be effective from February 1, 2019.

However, as yet, we have heard nothing.

It is absolutely disgusting that time and time again we seem to be ignored and let down.

It may a trivial matter to these people, but to us residents it is not.

Name and address supplied