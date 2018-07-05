PARKING: Unfair to disabled

Rules for disabled and elderly drivers are getting worse and there’s a complete lack of compassion in the community.

At Cramlington, people are fined if they are just a tiny bit on the lines or if they haven’t got their time-clock shown.

It seems that some commercial vehicles think they have a right to park over several disabled bays. Do they get a parking ticket?

Ordinary drivers can park for up to four hours and don’t need a time-clock, neither do the mother and toddler parking bays. Is this not discrimination?

Anyone can become disabled overnight through no fault of their own. It might not concern most people now, but think of the future.

I think it’s time for a change of attitude.

Eleanor Brown

Address supplied