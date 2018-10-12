Partnership drives recruitment search

A recruitment drive by Blyth-based Phoenix Taxis has led to its first partnership with Northumberland College.

As a result, unemployed people now have the opportunity to become drivers whilst gaining a valuable customer service qualification prior to interview.

Those currently out of work who meet the criteria can enrol onto a new eight-day learning programme at the college’s Ashington site and gain essential communication and customer engagement skills, whilst preparing for a guaranteed job interview with the well-known taxi firm.

Matt Rogers, operational manager of Phoenix Taxis, said: “By partnering with the college, we are now teaching the exact skills that we’re after to people looking for employment prior to interview.

“The course is very much customer-focused and has been tailored specifically to our requirements based on years of experience.

It is free and open to both men and women looking for new job opportunities.

Shona McCreedy, of Northumberland College, said “This is a great way for employers to find suitable candidates for employment and a fantastic opportunity for those looking for work to gain valuable qualifications and, potentially, a new job.”

The Phoenix Taxis pre-employment course starts on Tuesday, October 23, and is available to candidates aged 21 years and over. Those interested must be experienced drivers – four years and over – and hold a full driving licence.

For more information, call the college on 01670 841262.