PATH: Clear the overgrowth

As a resident of Newsham Farm Estate and a parent of children attending the Blyth Academy, I want to say how disgusted I am at the state of the path my children have to walk along to get to school.

I would assume this is the council’s responsibility.

As dark nights are coming, it is concerning to think of children walking this path where anybody can jump out from the overgrown wasteland. If it was cut back 6ft each side, whilst leaving shrubs for wildlife, it would make the area safer for children.

In the centre of the pathway, on the bend, it is so dark because the light is shadowed by the overgrowth, which along with the rest of the overgrowth bearing over the path, makes it very scary.

Please let’s get this sorted and regularly maintained.

Name and address supplied